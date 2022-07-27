Trending
July 27, 2022 / 8:09 AM

John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
John Krasinski appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday to promote his new film "DC League of Super-Pets" and also talked about an "Office" fan theory. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinski appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about his surprise appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Krasinski, who was on the show Tuesday to promote his new film DC League of Super-Pets, had made an unexpected cameo in May's Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, playing Dr. Reed Richards, a member of the Fantastic Four.

Fallon noted that the actor was in the movie for only a few scenes, to which Krasinski joked that it was a "big moment" for him that he hoped the audience enjoyed.

"I actually asked, I called, and I was like, 'Did they [go crazy]?'" he said.

Fallon also asked Krasinski about his potential future in the Marvel universe, given that the brand recently announced a new slate of release dates for upcoming films at Comic-Con -- including a Fantastic Four film set to open in 2024.

"They just announced all these new movies, and they announced there's going to be a Fantastic Four movie," Fallon said. "You're not allowed to say anything, I'm not allowed to really ask you, but...do you think?"

Krasinski reiterated, though, that Marvel -- well known for being secretive with its properties -- keeps its actors in the dark for most of the process.

"They don't tell you anything," he said.

Fallon also brought up the rumor that Krasinski's wife, actress Emily Blunt, could potentially join her husband as Sue Storm, another member of the Fantastic Four.

Krasinski, though, was similarly quiet about this theory.

Krasinski also talked about IF, an upcoming movie that he is set to direct and star in.

The actor will feature in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds and his co-star from The Office, Steve Carrell.

"I should've started with, 'This is The Office reunion movie,'" Krasinski said of the film, before reiterating that he was joking.

Described by Krasinski as "a movie about imaginary friends," IF will reunite him with Carrell for the first time since The Office ended in 2013.

The actor's role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom helped make him a household name among audiences, and he would be nominated for a SAG Award as part of an ensemble cast on the show for seven years in a row, winning twice.

Fallon stayed on the topic of The Office by asking about an online theory that Jim Halpert was really the overarching villain of the show.

"Why would anyone do this?" Fallon asked. "Jim is [one of] the most lovable and funny characters in the world, this is so not true, this is garbage."

"Well, they're onto me because I played it as a supervillain," Krasinski said.

In addition to the interview, Krasinski also participated in a game of Catchphrase alongside Fallon's other guest, Grammy-nominated singer Maggie Rogers.

Fallon teamed with Rogers to beat Krasinski, who was partnered alongside Tariq Trotter from The Tonight Show house band The Roots.

