Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2022 / 6:16 PM

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts

By Daniel Uria
1/2
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
Ken Jennings will remain as "Jeopardy!" host, including hosting the inaugural Second Chance competition as well as the Tournament of Champions. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on Jeopardy!, executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.

Davies said in a statement that Jennings and Bialik had signed new deals to stay on as hosts of the trivia show.

Advertisement

"The fact is that we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," he said.

Jennings, a former Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show and the highest winnings in regular season play, will begin the season in September and ending in December, which will include hosting the inaugural Second Chance competition, as well as the Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long and others.

Bialik, known widely for her role as Amy on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, will host Celebrity Jeopardy! and host several new tournaments when she takes over for Jennings in January as well as hosting the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Advertisement

Bialik was selected in September 2021 to host Jeopardy! primetime specials, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship, after longtime host Alex Trebek died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was originally set to replace Trebek as the permanent host but stepped down following controversy over his past remarks before also departing from his producing role.

Jennings was then selected to take over for Richards as the permanent host.

Read More

'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon' Bindi Irwin, Lucy Lawless join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' as guest judges

Latest Headlines

'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
TV // 5 hours ago
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
July 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced that its next New York Times documentary film will premiere on Aug. 19, and also released a trailer.
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 6 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 7 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit crime drama "The Capture" will premiere in August.
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
TV // 8 hours ago
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
July 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal will star in the HBO crime drama "My Dentist's Murder Trial."
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
TV // 9 hours ago
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a release date and the first details for its upcoming limited series based on the 2019 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
TV // 11 hours ago
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinki appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his surprise appearance in "Dr. Strange" and reuniting with co-stars from "The Office."
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarten, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Gabriela Cartol discuss the mysteries of "The Resort."
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller "Echoes" starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement