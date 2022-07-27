Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2022 / 12:28 PM

'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Shum, 40, will play a new resident in Season 19 of the ABC medical drama.

Advertisement

Shum will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant first-year surgical resident.

The character is generous by nature by competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he's got a lot to prove.

Shum joins new cast members Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, who will also play first-year surgical residents.

The Grey's Anatomy official Twitter account confirmed Shum's casting.

"We are delighted to welcome @HarryShumJr to #GreysAnatomy," the post reads.

Grey's Anatomy is created by Shonda Rhimes and stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Camilla Luddington.

Season 18 ended with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital being ordered to shut down its residency program and rebuild it.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Advertisement

Shum is known for playing Mike Chang on the Fox series Glee and Magnus Bane on the Freeform series Shadowhunters.

Read More

'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 55 minutes ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit crime drama "The Capture" will premiere in August.
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
TV // 2 hours ago
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
July 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal will star in the HBO crime drama "My Dentist's Murder Trial."
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a release date and the first details for its upcoming limited series based on the 2019 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
TV // 4 hours ago
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinki appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his surprise appearance in "Dr. Strange" and reuniting with co-stars from "The Office."
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
TV // 9 hours ago
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarten, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Gabriela Cartol discuss the mysteries of "The Resort."
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller "Echoes" starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer.
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Reign" and "Once Upon a Time" actress Adelaide Kane will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 trailer shows family, business collide
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 trailer shows family, business collide
July 26 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," a crime drama starring Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis, will return for a second season on Starz in August.
TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" does a good job introducing new characters and then ramping up the danger in which they find themselves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement