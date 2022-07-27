'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September

Miranda Richardson will play Headmistress Rosalind in "Fate: The Winx Saga" Season 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Fate: The Winx Saga will return for a second season on Netflix in September. The streaming service shared a premiere date and casting news for Season 2 on Wednesday.

Paulina Chávez will play the earth fairy Flora in the new season. Miranda Richardson will portray Alfea's Headmistress Rosalind, with Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey.

In addition, Brandon Grace plays the new character Grey.

Welcome back to Alfea! Earth fairy Flora (played by Paulina Chávez) joins Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, premiering September 16. pic.twitter.com/RKAgLArWI7— Netflix (@netflix) July 27, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club. The series is created by Brian Young and follows the students at Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall and Freddie Thorp star.

Netflix also released a featurette for Season 2 featuring the cast.

"We've got new monsters, we've got new threats," Salt, who plays Terra, said of the season. "People are being possessed."

"You can expect epic fights, lots of steamy romance," van der Westhuysen, who portrays Stella, added.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.