David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO

David Harbour (pictured) and Pedro Pascal will star in the HBO crime drama "My Dentist's Murder Trial." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- David Harbour and Pedro Pascal will lead the cast of the HBO series My Dentist's Murder Trial. Deadline reported Tuesday that Harbour and Pascal will star in the new limited series. Advertisement

My Dentist's Murder Trial is written by Steve Conrad, who will direct the pilot episode. The series is inspired by the New Yorker article "My Dentist's Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities, and a lethal sedation" by James Lasdun, published in 2017.

The true crime drama explores the story of Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted in 2015 for killing his friend Thomas Kolman by having him "ingest a substance that caused his death."

Pascal will play Nunez, while Harbour's role is unknown. Harbour may play Kolman or Lasdun, who was a longtime patient of Nunez's.

Variety confirmed the pair's casting.

In addition to starring, Harbour and Pascal will executive produce with Conrad. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will also serve as executive producers.

Harbour is known for playing Jim Hopper on the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Pascal portrays the title character on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. In addition, Pascal will star in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.