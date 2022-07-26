Trending
July 26, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Roman Reigns talks battling Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on 'Today'

By Justin Klawans

July 26 (UPI) -- WWE superstar Roman Reigns made an appearance on The Today Show on Tuesday to promote his upcoming fight with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The two foes will battle in the headlining match this Saturday at the 35th annual WWE SummerSlam event in Nashville, Tenn.

Reigns previously beat Lesnar during WrestleMania 38 this past April, and said during the interview that he "[feels] great."

"I'm on a course now to do something that no one's ever done -- dominate Brock Lesnar," Reigns said. "We're really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before."

"Anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that's pretty good," he said.

While Reigns recently turned 37, Lesnar is 45, so Reigns was asked about the speculation that SummerSlam could be the last time that the two face off in the ring.

"I hope it's the last time," Reigns said. "It hurts, it's brutal being in the ring with Brock. He's a big old country boy and he's got such a great legitimate background...the only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over, so, it's going to be great."

The conversation eventually turned to Reigns' personal life.

The wrestler has two sets of twins with his wife Galina, and said of his daily life, "It's loud, it's hectic...when you have that many kids, you really have to have a schedule and try to get everything in line."

Reigns added that his schedule had recently shifted, allowing him to spend more time at home with his family.

Despite his kids still being young, Reigns, who comes from a wrestling family, was asked if he has seen the "wrestling bug" in them.

"[Wrestling is] a big part of my family. My father, my uncle, their mentor Peter Maivia, who is Dwayne Johnson -- The Rock's -- grandfather," Reigns said. "So it has been something that has been involved in our family for a very long time so I would not be surprised at all."

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Anoa'i, is a member of the Anoa'i family of wrestlers.

Hailing originally from American Samoa, the extended family includes a number of well known wrestlers, many of whom are in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Besides Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, members of the Anoa'i family include Rikishi, Yokozuna and The Usos.

