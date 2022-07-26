Trending
July 26, 2022 / 9:09 AM

'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn says he was 'held up at immigration'

By Justin Klawans
Actor Joseph Quinn appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his breakout role as Eddie Munson on Netflix's "Stranger Things." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Joseph Quinn made his talk show debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, discussing his breakout role as Eddie Munson on Season 4 of Stranger Things.

The British actor appeared on Fallon on Monday night, and told the host that he nearly missed his debut due to a problem at the airport.

"I was held up at immigration yesterday. Ever been to secondary [inspection]?" Quinn said. "I was taken into, I guess what you would call it was more of a dungeon...I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States sir?'"

"I said, 'Well I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show,'" Quinn said, adding that he didn't think the immigration officer believed him.

Quinn said that he only got out of the situation because one of the other officers eventually recognized him from television.

The conservation between the two then shifted to Quinn's starring role in Stranger Things, of which the highly anticipated fourth season is now streaming on Netflix.

His character, Eddie Munson, has received critical acclaim, and helped make Quinn a household name overnight.

Quinn said that the last few months had been "pretty weird."

"It's been amazing, though," he added. "I went to Comic-Con recently and it was so moving to see how much people have identified with [Eddie Munson]. I think it's probably the fact that he's an outsider, a little bit, kind of on the fringes of society."

The pair also spoke about what many consider the character's most iconic scene: The playing of Metallica's "Master of Puppets."

"It was kind of nerve-racking," Quinn said about performing the song. "It was at a weird point in the pandemic where no one had seen any live music for ages."

"It was kind of like a rock concert," he said of filming the scene. "I got to feel like a rock star for one night, and that was pretty great."

Quinn ended the interview by showing off his abilities with accents, which he described as "bad accents."

The actor performed one of Eddie Munson's monologues in a variety of different tongues, including Scottish, Liverpool, and Australian.

Besides being seen in Stranger Things, Quinn is also known for his roles in a variety of other television shows.

This includes appearances in HBO's Catherine the Great, as well as a small part in Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

