July 26, 2022 / 11:33 AM

'The Sandman' featurette: Neil Gaiman teases 'wonderful journey' in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Tom Sturridge (R), pictured with Sienna Miller, plays Morpheus, aka Dream, in the Netflix series "The Sandman." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Sandman.

The streaming service shared a featurette for the fantasy drama Tuesday featuring author Neil Gaiman.

The Sandman is based on Gaiman's DC Comics comic book of the same name. The series follows Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful beings that embody natural forces.

Gaiman developed the Netflix adaptation with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, aka Dream, with Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Vivenne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian and Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess.

In the featurette, Gaiman explained how The Sandman opens in 1960 with Morpheus (Sturridge) being captured by Burgess (Dance), a "magician of sorts who is meddling with powers he genuinely does not understand."

Sturridge said Season 1 will follow Sandman after his release.

"This initial season, it's about Sandman finding himself released and embarking on a journey to reclaim his power and his identity in a world that's completely changed," the actor said.

Gaiman said the series brings the comic to life after 32 years.

"We are going to take you on this whole, wonderful journey. It's going to be really special," he said. "All of your dreams, and all of your nightmares, are going to be there."

Netflix released a trailer for The Sandman over the weekend.

The Sandman premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix.

Sturridge is known for the films Being Julia, Mary Shelley and Velvet Buzzsaw, and for playing Eamonn on Irma Vep.

