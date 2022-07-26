'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 trailer shows family, business collide

1/5

Patina Miller plays Raquel "Raq" Thomas on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2. The network shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis. Advertisement

Raising Kanan is a prequel and spinoff to Power, which aired from 2014 to 2020 on Starz. The series takes place in the 1990s and follows a young Kanan Stark (Curtis), played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in Power.

Season 2 opens with Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Miller) having gained control over the city's drug trade but finding her son Kanan (Curtis) slipping away.

"Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard's lingering secret, he's even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory," an official synopsis reads.

The season will see "the ties that bind start to unravel as family and business collide."

Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz also star.

Raising Kanan: Power Book III is created by Sascha Penn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp are also executive producers on the series.

Season 3 premieres Aug. 14 on Starz.