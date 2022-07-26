Trending
July 26, 2022 / 1:01 PM

'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series

By Annie Martin
Adelaide Kane will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Adelaide Kane is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Kane, 31, will play a new resident in Season 19 of the ABC medical drama.

Kane will portray Jules Millin, a first-year surgical resident who was raised by drug addled artist-hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in her family.

"Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy -- but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble," an official description reads.

Kane joins Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, who were previously announced to play first-year surgical residents.

TVLine confirmed Kane's casting, along with the Grey's Anatomy official Twitter account.

"We can't wait to see @AdelaideKane on #GreysAnatomy!" the show tweeted.

Grey's Anatomy is created by Shonda Rhimes and stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Camilla Luddington. Season 18 ended with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital being ordered to shut down its residency program and rebuild it.

Season 19 will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Kane came to fame as Lolly Allen on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. She later played Mary, Queen of Scots on Reign, Drizella on Once Upon a Time and Rebecca Bowen on SEAL Team.

