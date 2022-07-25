Trending
July 25, 2022 / 1:06 PM

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons

By Annie Martin
'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee': TBS cancels late-night show after 7 seasons
"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," a late-night talk show hosted by Samantha Bee, was canceled at TBS after seven seasons. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been canceled.

Deadline reported Monday that TBS canceled the late-night talk show after seven seasons. The series was hosted by actress and comedian Samantha Bee.

Bee's reps confirmed to Variety that Full Frontal "will not return to the network in the fall."

"As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we've made some difficult, business-based decisions," TBS said in a statement. "We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work."

"We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future," the network added.

The cancellation follows the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger in April. Chad and The Big D were also canceled at TBS, while TNT, TBS and truTV general manager Brett exited his role in May.

Prior to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Bee was a correspondent on The Daily Show.

