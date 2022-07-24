Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer

1/5

A new trailer for Tatiana Maslany's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is now online. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released a new trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The nine-episode superhero comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Advertisement

Saturday's 2 1/2-minute trailer shows Mark Ruffalo reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bruce Banner/Hulk training Jennifer to be She-Hulk.

Hulk is seen waking his cousin up with an air horn, schooling her on how to toss boulders on a beach, practicing balance through yoga and telling her that stretchy "spandex" clothing is her best friend.

"If you want to go back to your life as a lawyer, I'd respect that," Hulk tells Jennifer after she aces all the challenges he puts in front of her.

"He doesn't mean that," She-Hulk says to the camera.

The superheroine is then seen going back to her "normal" life in an office building and trying to help people through the legal system.

Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the show follows the titular hero as she navigates "the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to a synopsis.

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law welcomes a few other MCU veterans, including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also features Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The Marvel series is set to premiere Aug. 17 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.