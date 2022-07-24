Advertisement
TV
July 24, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer

By Karen Butler
1/5
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
A new trailer for Tatiana Maslany's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is now online. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released a new trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The nine-episode superhero comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Advertisement

Saturday's 2 1/2-minute trailer shows Mark Ruffalo reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bruce Banner/Hulk training Jennifer to be She-Hulk.

Hulk is seen waking his cousin up with an air horn, schooling her on how to toss boulders on a beach, practicing balance through yoga and telling her that stretchy "spandex" clothing is her best friend.

"If you want to go back to your life as a lawyer, I'd respect that," Hulk tells Jennifer after she aces all the challenges he puts in front of her.

"He doesn't mean that," She-Hulk says to the camera.

The superheroine is then seen going back to her "normal" life in an office building and trying to help people through the legal system.

Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the show follows the titular hero as she navigates "the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to a synopsis.

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law welcomes a few other MCU veterans, including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also features Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The Marvel series is set to premiere Aug. 17 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

Read More

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions

Latest Headlines

Lestat stalks Louis in 'Interview with the Vampire' preview
TV // 12 minutes ago
Lestat stalks Louis in 'Interview with the Vampire' preview
July 24 (UPI) -- The first trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, "Interview with the Vampire," shows bloodsucker Lestat stalking wealthy human Louis in 1910 New Orleans.
Bloodthirsty doll terrorizes Catholic school in trailer for S2 of Syfy's 'Chucky'
TV // 2 hours ago
Bloodthirsty doll terrorizes Catholic school in trailer for S2 of Syfy's 'Chucky'
July 24 (UPI) -- Syfy dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of its horror show, "Chucky," this weekend.
Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue taking part in in 'Neighbours' sendoff
TV // 3 hours ago
Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue taking part in in 'Neighbours' sendoff
July 24 (UPI) -- Some of the stars who began their careers on "Neighbours" have returned to give the canceled, 37-year-old Australian soap opera a proper sendoff this week.
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
TV // 3 hours ago
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced it is working on a sequel series to the Marvel comic-book adaptation, "Daredevil."
Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte'
TV // 1 day ago
Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte'
July 23 (UPI) -- Disney has confirmed that "The Hate U Give" and "The Hunger Games" alum Amandla Stenberg will star in its new "Star Wars" series, "The Acolyte."
Apple TV+ orders Season 4 of 'For All Mankind'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders Season 4 of 'For All Mankind'
July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its alternate-history drama, "For All Mankind," for a fourth season.
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira to star in new 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira to star in new 'Walking Dead' spinoff
July 22 (UPI) -- AMC announced a new "Walking Dead" spinoff to star Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles from the series. The announcement came during "The Walking Dead" Comic-Con panel Friday.
FX announces premiere date, shows teaser for 'Atlanta' Season 4 on Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
FX announces premiere date, shows teaser for 'Atlanta' Season 4 on Hulu
July 22 (UPI) -- FX announced the final season of its critically acclaimed show "Atlanta" will begin streaming on Hulu in September.
Galadriel sees visions of war in 'Lord of the Rings' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Galadriel sees visions of war in 'Lord of the Rings' trailer
July 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Friday during their San Diego Comic-Con panel.
'7 Little Johnstons' Season 12 coming to TLC in August
TV // 2 days ago
'7 Little Johnstons' Season 12 coming to TLC in August
July 22 (UPI) -- "7 Little Johnstons," a reality series featuring a family of seven with dwarfism, will return for a 12th season on TLC in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement