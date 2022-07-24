Advertisement
July 24, 2022 / 5:32 PM

FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'

By Karen Butler
1/4
FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'
JD Pardo's "Mayans M.C." has been renewed for a fifth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- FX announced it ordered a fifth season of its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C., on Sunday.

"NEWS: It's true, #MayansFX is returning for Season 5," the show's Twitter feed said.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff takes place in the California-Mexico border region and shows how members of motorcycle clubs, drug cartels and immigrant communities intersect with government officials and law enforcement.

It stars J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger and Carla Baratta.

"The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under 'EZ's newly claimed leadership," Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season."

Constance Wu, JD Pardo seek truth, justice in 'Terminal List' conspiracy thriller 'Mayans M.C.' stars say parenting is paramount in Season 4

