Bloodthirsty doll terrorizes Catholic school in trailer for S2 of Syfy's 'Chucky'

The first trailer for Season 2 of Fiona Dourif's "Chucky" is now online. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Syfy dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of its horror show, Chucky, this weekend. The sequel series to the popular film franchise, which dates back to the 1980s, is set to premiere on Oct. 5. Advertisement

Saturday's trailer showed the titular doll following the teens from Season 1 -- Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) -- as they try to start a new life at a Catholic school after they were connected to a string of murders in their hometown in New Jersey.

The immortal doll Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) -- who is possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray -- is seen in the clip following the kids and killing anyone who gets in his way.

Meanwhile, Ray's insane and equally dangerous girlfriend Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is keeping captive Nica (Fiona Dourif), a paraplegic woman also possessed by Ray.

OCTOBER 5 chickies pic.twitter.com/qSCXm5VN4G— Fiona Dourif (@fionadourif) July 24, 2022