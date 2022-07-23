Apple TV+ orders Season 4 of 'For All Mankind'

1/5

Joel Kinnaman's "For All Mankind" is returning for a fourth season on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its alternate-history drama, For All Mankind, for a fourth season. Production on the new episodes is slated to begin next month. Advertisement

The NASA-themed show stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi, along with executive producers Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert and Maril Davis.

Season 3, which is streaming now, takes place in the early 1990s.

"The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the United States and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake," a synopsis of the show noted.

"Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion."

Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside creator Ronald D. Moore.

Since 1969, #ForAllMankind has journeyed from Earth to the Moon to Mars. The adventure will continue on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/JtW9xgPR8R— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) July 22, 2022

