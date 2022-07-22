FX announces premiere date, shows teaser for 'Atlanta' Season 4 on Hulu

July 22 (UPI) -- FX announced the final season of its critically acclaimed comedy-drama Atlanta will premiere on Hulu in September.
The network tweeted the news Friday, while also showing off an initial teaser trailer for the show's fourth season, which was announced in March as being its last.
"Back in the ATL for one more tour," FX teased in the tweet.
The 45-second spot showed off a number of the show's main characters, including Earn (Donald Glover) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry).
In addition, the show also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
The show was created by actor and rapper Glover -- also known by his rap moniker Childish Gambino -- and helped make him a household name among audiences.
Atlanta revolves around Earn, a music manager who attempts to help rapper Paper Boi come up in the Atlanta rap scene. The show focuses on a number of socioeconomic and racial issues that have taken center stage in recent years.