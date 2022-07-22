Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 22, 2022 / 3:07 PM

Galadriel sees visions of war in 'Lord of the Rings' trailer

By Fred Topel
1/5
Galadriel sees visions of war in 'Lord of the Rings' trailer
Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has a bad feeling about Middle-earth. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Friday. They first showed the trailer at their Comic-Con Hall H panel.

The trailer begins in a time of peace for Middle-earth. That peace is short-lived, however, as a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) sees visions of war.

Advertisement

The viewer is treated to visions of that war. Elves hold a crowning ceremony and knights clash with beasts.

Cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani attended the panel.

Showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay also attended with Executive Producer Lindsey Weber. Stephen Colbert moderated the panel.

Amazon won the rights to develop a Tolkien series in a 2017 bidding war. Production began in New Zealand in 2020.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years prior to the two Peter Jackson directed trilogies. The show premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video with new episodes weekly.

Advertisement

Read More

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor New J.R.R. Tolkien book to coincide with Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' names new character Theo

Latest Headlines

Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira to star in new 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 6 hours ago
Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira to star in new 'Walking Dead' spinoff
July 22 (UPI) -- AMC announced a new "Walking Dead" spinoff to star Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles from the series. The announcement came during "The Walking Dead" Comic-Con panel Friday.
FX announces premiere date, shows teaser for 'Atlanta' Season 4 on Hulu
TV // 8 hours ago
FX announces premiere date, shows teaser for 'Atlanta' Season 4 on Hulu
July 22 (UPI) -- FX announced the final season of its critically acclaimed show "Atlanta" will begin streaming on Hulu in September.
'7 Little Johnstons' Season 12 coming to TLC in August
TV // 12 hours ago
'7 Little Johnstons' Season 12 coming to TLC in August
July 22 (UPI) -- "7 Little Johnstons," a reality series featuring a family of seven with dwarfism, will return for a 12th season on TLC in August.
Nickelodeon gives first look at Season 2 of 'Rugrats' animated reboot
TV // 13 hours ago
Nickelodeon gives first look at Season 2 of 'Rugrats' animated reboot
July 22 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon gave a preview of the second season of its reimagined "Rugrats" series, based on the 1990s animated show of the same name.
Ryan Gosling talks viral 'Barbie' picture, plays sketch on 'Fallon'
TV // 14 hours ago
Ryan Gosling talks viral 'Barbie' picture, plays sketch on 'Fallon'
July 22 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Gosling appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote his new film "The Gray Man," and talked about his infamous role in the upcoming "Barbie" production.
'Vampire Academy' teaser trailer brings Richelle Mead book series to life
TV // 14 hours ago
'Vampire Academy' teaser trailer brings Richelle Mead book series to life
July 22 (UPI) -- "Vampire Academy," a new series based on the Richelle Mead young adult novels, is coming to Peacock in September.
Disney+ teaser introduces new 'National Treasure' adventurer Jess
TV // 15 hours ago
Disney+ teaser introduces new 'National Treasure' adventurer Jess
July 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released the first teaser for its new adventure series, "National Treasure: Edge of History."
Nickelodeon to debut 'SpongeBob SquarePants' crossover special on Paramount+
TV // 15 hours ago
Nickelodeon to debut 'SpongeBob SquarePants' crossover special on Paramount+
July 22 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced the first details for its upcoming crossover event special for SpongeBob SquarePants, "The Tidal Zone," coming to Paramount+ in November.
Nicolas Winding Refn creates 'Copenhagen Cowboy' series for Netflix
TV // 16 hours ago
Nicolas Winding Refn creates 'Copenhagen Cowboy' series for Netflix
July 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is working on "Copenhagen Cowboy," a six-episode drama from "Drive" and "The Neon Demon" filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn.
Rosamund Pike's 'Wheel of Time' renewed for Season 3
TV // 17 hours ago
Rosamund Pike's 'Wheel of Time' renewed for Season 3
July 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced its fantasy drama, "The Wheel of Time," is getting a Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Pickers' alum Frank Fritz suffers stroke
'American Pickers' alum Frank Fritz suffers stroke
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
Gospel singer, 'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh dead at 44
Gospel singer, 'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh dead at 44
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
Prince George smiles in new photo on 9th birthday
Prince George smiles in new photo on 9th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement