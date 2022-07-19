Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 19, 2022 / 1:58 PM

Disney+ celebrates upcoming launch of 'Lightyear' with new spot

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Disney+ celebrates upcoming launch of 'Lightyear' with new spot
Disney+ has released a new spot on social media to promote the Aug. 3 release of "Lightyear" on its platform. Photo courtesy of Disney

July 19 (UPI) -- As Lightyear gets ready to launch onto Disney+, the streaming platform celebrated the occasion with a new spot on social media.

Disney+ announced Tuesday that Lightyear would be available to stream starting on Aug. 3.

Advertisement

"Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," said director Angus MacLane. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

Alongside the announcement, Disney+ tweeted a new spot showing off footage from the film.

The film goes into the backstory of Buzz Lightyear, the fictional space adventurer first seen in 1995's Toy Story.

Starring in the title role is Chris Evans, with the action hero taking over the role from Tim Allen in the Toy Story franchise. The film also stars the voices of Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolin.

Advertisement

The film is the 26th from Pixar Animation Studios, a Disney subsidiary known for classics like Finding Nemo, A Bug's Life and Monster's Inc.

Lightyear was released theatrically on June 17. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the film grossed just $213 million at the box office against a $200 million budget.

Read More

'Thor: Love & Thunder' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend Movie review: 'Lightyear' is a lightspeed thrill ride Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite in new film 'Project Artemis'

Latest Headlines

Hugh Jackman to join upcoming animated series 'Koala Man' on Hulu
TV // 13 minutes ago
Hugh Jackman to join upcoming animated series 'Koala Man' on Hulu
July 19 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman has been tapped to star in "Koala Man" on Hulu, which will feature the voice of Michael Cusack in the title role.
HBO reel shows return of Jennifer Coolidge in 'White Lotus' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
HBO reel shows return of Jennifer Coolidge in 'White Lotus' Season 2
July 19 (UPI) -- A new teaser released by HBO Max shows a variety of upcoming projects from the streaming service, including footage from the anticipated second season of "The White Lotus."
Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer
TV // 3 hours ago
Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer
July 19 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts, co-host of "Good Morning America," sent a message to her partner Amber Laign after the latter completed radiation treatment for breast cancer.
'Breeders': FX renews Martin Freeman series for Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Breeders': FX renews Martin Freeman series for Season 4
July 19 (UPI) -- "Breeders," a dark comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will return for a fourth season on FX.
'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series
July 19 (UPI) -- "Desus & Mero," the late-night talk show on Showtime, is coming to an end after its two hosts decided to go their separate ways.
'Tekken: Bloodline': Netflix shares trailer, release date for anime series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Tekken: Bloodline': Netflix shares trailer, release date for anime series
July 19 (UPI) -- "Tekken: Bloodline," an anime based on the Namco fighting video game series, is coming to Netflix in August.
George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
TV // 6 hours ago
George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
July 19 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin and the creators of the upcoming HBO series "House of the Dragon" discussed the show in a new promotional video.
What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
TV // 7 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
July 19 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," can also be seen in "Game of Thrones," "Catherine the Great" and other TV series.
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Dwayne Johnson, Aaron Rodgers, more present at ESPYs Wednesday
Mo'Nique lands Netflix standup comedy special
Mo'Nique lands Netflix standup comedy special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement