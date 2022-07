Disney+ celebrates upcoming launch of 'Lightyear' with new spot

1/5

Disney+ has released a new spot on social media to promote the Aug. 3 release of "Lightyear" on its platform. Photo courtesy of Disney

July 19 (UPI) -- As Lightyear gets ready to launch onto Disney+, the streaming platform celebrated the occasion with a new spot on social media. Disney+ announced Tuesday that Lightyear would be available to stream starting on Aug. 3.

"Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," said director Angus MacLane. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

Alongside the announcement, Disney+ tweeted a new spot showing off footage from the film.

The film goes into the backstory of Buzz Lightyear, the fictional space adventurer first seen in 1995's Toy Story.

Starring in the title role is Chris Evans, with the action hero taking over the role from Tim Allen in the Toy Story franchise. The film also stars the voices of Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and James Brolin.



The film is the 26th from Pixar Animation Studios, a Disney subsidiary known for classics like Finding Nemo, A Bug's Life and Monster's Inc.

Lightyear was released theatrically on June 17. Despite receiving mostly positive reviews, the film grossed just $213 million at the box office against a $200 million budget.