HBO reel shows return of Jennifer Coolidge in 'White Lotus' Season 2

A new sizzle reel from HBO Max has shown the first footage of Season 2 of "The White Lotus," including the return of Jennifer Coolidge. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- HBO Max has shown off a few of its upcoming projects in a new teaser trailer, including the return of Jennifer Coolidge in the highly anticipated second season of The White Lotus. The video, released on Monday, shows Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge) riding on the back of a scooter in a short clip from the comedy-drama series. Advertisement

Coolidge, 60, is one of just two confirmed cast members from Season 1 to return for the second season, subtitled The White Lotus: Sicily.

Amidst positive receptions from both critics and audiences, HBO announced in August 2021 that the series had been picked up for a second season. The first season took place in Hawaii, and as plot details remain thin, it is unclear as to why the series has traveled to Italy.

A release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.

Coolidge received critical acclaim for her appearance in the show -- a part that she later said she almost rejected. Her choice to take the role paid off, however, as she won a Critics' Choice Award for the performance, along with Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Beyond The White Lotus, the video also showed off a number of other upcoming series, both returning and new.

This includes footage from House of the Dragon, the highly-talked about prequel series to Game of Thrones. The fantasy epic is set to premiere on Aug. 21.

Another anticipated show also got a new look: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The fourth series in the franchise, Original Sin will be released on HBO Max on July 28.

Other properties shown off in the reel include Doom Patrol, Westworld and Titans.