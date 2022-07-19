Trending
July 19, 2022 / 10:39 AM

'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series

By Justin Klawans
Showtime announced that "Desus and Mero," its popular late-night talk show hosted by comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, would be coming to an end after four seasons. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Desus & Mero, Showtime's popular late-night talk show, is ending after its two hosts decided to go their separate ways.

The show, hosted by comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, has been running on Showtime for the past four seasons after previously debuting on Viceland in 2016. In a statement released Monday, the network announced that the pair would be splitting up, and that there would not be a Season 5.

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," Showtime told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the show's final episode aired on June 23.

In a separate statement, a Showtime spokesperson told Variety that "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators."

"They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best," the spokesperson added.

The Kid Mero has not released an official statement, but did retweet a tweet from the Desus & Mero Twitter page informing followers that the show was ending. Desus Nice retweeted the same, saying, "Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode."

The two New York-born comedians were first seen on screen together in the 2014 MTV series Guy Code. Following appearances on a number of other shows, Desus and Mero worked on a podcast together for several years before transitioning into late-night.

They kicked off Season 4 of Desus & Mero in March with guest Denzel Washington.

Over the years, the pair garnered interviews with a number of other high-profile public figures and celebrities. This includes President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson, Matt Damon and more.

The show has been nominated for three Critics' Choice Awards for Best Talk Show, and won the Writers Guild of America Award in 2021 for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Show.

