'Tekken: Bloodline': Netflix shares trailer, release date for anime series

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Tekken: Bloodline.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the anime series Monday.

Tekken: Bloodline is based on the Namco fighting video game series Tekken. The TV series follows protagonist Jin Kazama as he trains for the King of Iron Fist Tournament in the hope of avenging his mother Jun Kazama's death at the hands of Ogre.

"Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-style traditional martial arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it," an official description reads.

The trailer promises that "blood will be shed," "lines will be crossed" and "evil will be unleashed."

Tekken: Bloodline also features Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, Leroy Smith, King, Paul Phoenix, Ogre and other familiar characters.

The Netflix series premieres Aug. 18.