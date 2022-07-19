Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 19, 2022 / 7:11 AM

Joseph Quinn: 5 roles beyond 'Stranger Things'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Joseph Quinn: 5 roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." Photo courtesy of Tina Rowden/Netflix

July 19 (UPI) -- Fans of Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn can catch the actor in Game of Thrones, Catherine the Great and other TV series.

Quinn, 29, plays Eddie Munson in Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.

Advertisement

Stranger Things Season 4 became Netflix's second title to reach over 1 billion hours viewed following the release of Season 4, Volume 2, on July 1.

In addition, Quinn was widely celebrated for his role as Eddie, the president of Hawkins High School's "Hellfire Club" Dungeons & Dragons club, who wrongly becomes a suspect in a student's murder.

With Season 4 released and Eddie's story concluded, fans can see more of Quinn in his earlier projects.

Here's five TV series featuring Joseph Quinn:

Advertisement

'Dickensian' - Roku Channel

The BBC One drama takes place in Victorian London and brings together characters from Charles Dickens novels, including A Christmas Carol, Great Expectations and Oliver Twist. The series follows Inspector Bucket (Stephen Rea) as he investigates the murder of Ebenezer Scrooge's partner Jacob Marley.

Quinn plays Arthur Havisham, a character introduced in Dickens' novel Great Expectations. Arthur is the younger brother of Miss Havisham (Tuppence Middleton) and helps Meriwether Compeyson (Tom Weston-Jones) jilt his sister at the altar.

Dickensian is created and co-written by longtime EastEnders writer Tony Jordan. The series aired for 20 episodes and is available to stream on the Roku Channel.

'Game of Thrones' - HBO

The HBO series is based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series. The show follows an ensemble cast of characters as they struggle for power on the fictional continent of Westeros.

Eagle-eyed fans can spot Quinn in Season 7, Episode 4, titled "The Spoils of War." Quinn had a bit role as the Winterfell guard Koner, who is reluctant to let Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) into the castle.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones helped launch the careers of Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and other young stars. The series aired for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Howards End' - Starz, Hulu, Prime Video

The BBC One and Starz miniseries is an adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel. The four-part series follows three families, the intellectual Schlegels, the wealthy Wilcoxes, and the working-class Basts, in turn-of-the-century England.

Quinn portrays Leonard Bast, a lower-middle-class insurance clerk who is desperate to express his intellectual ambitions. The character has a sham marriage with the "fallen woman" Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar).

Howards End is directed by Hettie MacDonald and also stars Hayley Atwell, Matthew Macfayden, Philippa Coulthard, Joe Bannister, Alex Lawther, Bessie Carter and Jonah Hauer-King. The series is available to stream on Starz, Hulu, Prime Video and the Roku Channel.

'Les Misérables' - Prime Video

The BBC One series is based on the Victor Hugo novel, which takes place in 19th century France and follows ex-convict Jean Valjean and other characters. The novel culminates with the June Rebellion in Paris in 1832.

Advertisement

Quinn plays Enjolras, a revolutionary and the charismatic leader of the fictional Friends of the ABC association of students. Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Lily Collins, Adeel Akhtar, Olivia Coleman and Josh O'Connor also star.

Les Misérables consists of six episodes. The series is available to stream on Prime Video via the PBS Masterpiece subscription.

'Catherine the Great' - HBO

The Sky Atlantic and HBO miniseries explores the life of Catherine the Great, who was Empress of Russia from 1762 to 1796.

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren portrays Catherine, with Quinn as Catherine's son, Prince Paul I. Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Kevin R. McNally and Richard Roxburgh also star.

Catherine the Great is written by Nigel Williams and directed by Philip Martin. The four-part series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Read More

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love 'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts'

Latest Headlines

Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 16 hours ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
TV // 18 hours ago
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has set a Sep. 9 release for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated series "Central Park".
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
TV // 19 hours ago
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
July 18 (UPI) -- "Surfside Girls," a kids and family mystery series based on the Kim Dwinell graphic novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in August.
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
TV // 20 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
July 18 (UPI) -- Shereé Whitfield gave an update on her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams after "Real Housewives of Atlanta" showed Gilliams stand up Whitfield in Philadelphia.
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
July 18 (UPI) -- "The Idol," a new series from The Weeknd and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is coming to HBO.
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
TV // 1 day ago
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- "Westworld" star Aurora Perrineau was so surprised by the twist in Sunday's episode she asked around to be sure she got it right.
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
TV // 3 days ago
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC announced plans to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Mad Men," which premiered July 19, 2007.
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
TV // 3 days ago
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon shared an official title and more details about "The Boys" spinoff "The Boys: Gen V."
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
TV // 3 days ago
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC shared a teaser for "Tales of the Walking Dead" starring Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Limp Bizkit postpones U.K. tour following Fred Durst health concerns
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement