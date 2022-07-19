Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM

'Breeders': FX renews Martin Freeman series for Season 4

By Annie Martin
1/3
'Breeders': FX renews Martin Freeman series for Season 4
Martin Freeman co-created and stars in the FX series "Breeders." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Breeders will return for a fourth season.

FX said in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the dark comedy series for Season 4.

Advertisement

Breeders follows London couple Paul Worsley (Martin Freeman) and Ally Grant (Daisy Haggard) as they experience the challenges of modern parenting.

The series is created by Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell and also features Stella Gonet, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstong, Patrick Baladi and Tim Steed.

"Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today's world," FX Entertainment president of original programming Nick Grad said.

"Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family," he added.

Breeders concluded its third season this week. Season 3 followed the Worsley family as they dealt with the fallout of Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad Paul (Freeman) and saw Ally (Haggard) navigate problems with work, early menopause and her strained relationship with daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle).

Advertisement

The series airs on FX in the United States and Sky One in the United Kingdom, with all seasons available to stream on Hulu.

Read More

What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things' Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary 'Insecure' actor Jay Ellis, Nina Senicar marry in Italy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer
TV // 38 minutes ago
Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer
July 19 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts, co-host of "Good Morning America," sent a message to her partner Amber Laign after the latter completed radiation treatment for breast cancer.
'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Desus & Mero' part ways after four years, end Showtime series
July 19 (UPI) -- "Desus & Mero," the late-night talk show on Showtime, is coming to an end after its two hosts decided to go their separate ways.
'Tekken: Bloodline': Netflix shares trailer, release date for anime series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Tekken: Bloodline': Netflix shares trailer, release date for anime series
July 19 (UPI) -- "Tekken: Bloodline," an anime based on the Namco fighting video game series, is coming to Netflix in August.
George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
TV // 3 hours ago
George R.R. Martin says he's 'excited' for 'Dragon' in preview
July 19 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin and the creators of the upcoming HBO series "House of the Dragon" discussed the show in a new promotional video.
What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
TV // 4 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
July 19 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," can also be seen in "Game of Thrones," "Catherine the Great" and other TV series.
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Annie Murphy fakes her death in 'Kevin' Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- AMC released the trailer for "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Season 2 on Monday. The second and final season of the show features Allison (Annie Murphy) attempt to fake her own death to escape Kevin (Eric Petersen).
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
TV // 21 hours ago
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' announces Season 2 premiere
July 18 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Secret Drag Race" has released a trailer for its upcoming second season, which will premiere on Aug. 12.
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
TV // 22 hours ago
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has set a Sep. 9 release for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-nominated series "Central Park".
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
TV // 1 day ago
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
July 18 (UPI) -- "Surfside Girls," a kids and family mystery series based on the Kim Dwinell graphic novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in August.
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
TV // 1 day ago
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
July 18 (UPI) -- Shereé Whitfield gave an update on her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams after "Real Housewives of Atlanta" showed Gilliams stand up Whitfield in Philadelphia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement