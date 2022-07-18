Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3

July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that it has set a release date for the third season of its critically-acclaimed animated series Central Park.

The streaming service said that Season 3 will be 13 episodes long and kick off on Sep. 9 with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will then be released once a week on Fridays, Apple TV+ said.

Advertisement Central Park is returning for Season 3 on September 9, only on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/RwjMsxMQwn— Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) July 18, 2022

Described as an animated musical sitcom for adults, Central Park follows the adventures of a family that lives in New York City's Central Park. The show is headlined by Kristen Bell, who is returning as a new character after relinquishing her original role in 2020. Other notable names attached to the series include Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs.

A number of well-known guest stars have also lent their voices to the series. This includes Fred Armisen, Henry Winkler and Catherine O'Hara.