Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 18, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Apple TV+ sets September release date for 'Central Park' Season 3
Apple TV+ has announced a Sep. 9 release date for Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed series "Central Park." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that it has set a release date for the third season of its critically-acclaimed animated series Central Park.

The streaming service said that Season 3 will be 13 episodes long and kick off on Sep. 9 with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will then be released once a week on Fridays, Apple TV+ said.

Described as an animated musical sitcom for adults, Central Park follows the adventures of a family that lives in New York City's Central Park. The show is headlined by Kristen Bell, who is returning as a new character after relinquishing her original role in 2020. Other notable names attached to the series include Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs.

A number of well-known guest stars have also lent their voices to the series. This includes Fred Armisen, Henry Winkler and Catherine O'Hara.

Advertisement

Central Park was co-created by Loren Bouchard, alongside Gad and Nora Smith. Bouchard is also known for creating the popular Fox animated series Bob's Burgers.

The show has also struck a chord with fans due to its musical numbers. The previous seasons have included original songs written by acclaimed artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor and Sara Bareilles.

Since its debut in May 2020, the series has been lauded by critics and fans alike, which has helped the cast of Central Park become nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Read More

'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+ Josh Gad says he doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go'

Latest Headlines

'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
TV // 1 hour ago
'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life
July 18 (UPI) -- "Surfside Girls," a kids and family mystery series based on the Kim Dwinell graphic novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in August.
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
TV // 2 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
July 18 (UPI) -- Shereé Whitfield gave an update on her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams after "Real Housewives of Atlanta" showed Gilliams stand up Whitfield in Philadelphia.
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series
July 18 (UPI) -- "The Idol," a new series from The Weeknd and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is coming to HBO.
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
TV // 15 hours ago
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- "Westworld" star Aurora Perrineau was so surprised by the twist in Sunday's episode she asked around to be sure she got it right.
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
TV // 2 days ago
AMC celebrates 'Mad Men' 15th anniversary
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC announced plans to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Mad Men," which premiered July 19, 2007.
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series
July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon shared an official title and more details about "The Boys" spinoff "The Boys: Gen V."
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
TV // 3 days ago
'Tales of the Walking Dead' teaser features Olivia Munn, Terry Crews
July 15 (UPI) -- AMC shared a teaser for "Tales of the Walking Dead" starring Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.
'Dr. Death' gets second season on Peacock
TV // 3 days ago
'Dr. Death' gets second season on Peacock
July 15 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has ordered a second season of its anthology series, "Dr. Death."
Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere in August
TV // 3 days ago
Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere in August
July 14 (UPI) -- Epix announced Thursday that "My Life as a Rolling Stone," featuring stories on Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere on Aug. 7.
June is ready for battle in 'Handmaid's Tale,' Season 5 teaser
TV // 3 days ago
June is ready for battle in 'Handmaid's Tale,' Season 5 teaser
July 14 (UPI) -- June is ready for battle in the fallout for killing her commander in "The Handmaids Tale," Season 5 teaser.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
Gloria Estefan praises Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl LIV show: 'They killed it'
Gloria Estefan praises Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl LIV show: 'They killed it'
Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible'
Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement