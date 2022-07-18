Trending
July 18, 2022 / 11:54 AM

'Surfside Girls' trailer: Apple TV+ brings graphic novel series to life

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Surfside Girls.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the kids and family mystery series Monday.

Surfside Girls is based on the Kim Dwinell graphic novel series of the same name. The show follows best friends Sam (YaYa Gosselin) and Jade (Miya Cech) as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town.

"These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Sam (Gosselin) and Jade (Cech) meet a ghost named Remy and discover a "cursed treasure" in their town.

Surfside Girls is written and executive produced by May Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Chan co-developed the series with writers and executive producers Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz.

Gosselin is known for 13 Reasons Why and We Can Be Heroes, while Cech appeared in Always Be My Maybe, Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Astronauts.

Surfside Girls premieres Aug. 19 on Apple TV+.

