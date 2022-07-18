Trending
July 18, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- Shereé Whitfield says she hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since their Philly scene aired on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 52-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Gilliams during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Whitfield dated Gilliams for several years, including during his prison sentence for wire fraud. The June 5 episode of RHOA showed Gilliams stand up Whitfield in Philadelphia, where Whitfield was kept waiting for nearly two hours.

On WWHL, Whitfield was asked when she was last in contact with her ex.

"It was a couple months ago," she said. "Since I did the scene in Philly? I've not heard from him."

Whitfield said being stood up in Philly made her finally re-evaluate the relationship.

"It made me re-evaluate, like, what are you doing? How can you let somebody treat you like that?" the star said. "It kind of opened my eyes and you know, I started getting back into me."

In addition, Whitfield said she and Gilliams decided to be celibate during their relationship because the sex was "horrible."

"I realized one day, I'm, like, I'm not gonna spend the rest of my life just not satisfied," she said.

Whitfield was previously married to Bob Whitfield and has two children, son Kairo and daughter Kaleigh, with her ex. Whitfield is also mom to another daughter, Tierra, from a previous relationship.

