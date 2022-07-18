'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series

1/5

The Weeknd co-created and stars in the HBO series "The Idol." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Idol. The network shared a teaser trailer for the series Sunday featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Advertisement

The Idol hails from "the sick & twisted minds" of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, according to the teaser. It is also co-created by Reza Fahim.

The series centers on the music industry in Los Angeles, with The Weeknd to play a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol (Depp).

The trailer teases "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef and Blackpink member Jennie also star.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for The Idol.

The Weeknd is a singer and actor who previously appeared in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Depp, a model and actress who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis, has appeared in the films Wolf, Silent Night and The King.