July 15, 2022 / 8:40 AM

'Dr. Death' gets second season on Peacock

By Karen Butler
1/5
Left to right, Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, Hubert Point-Du Jour and Patrick Macmanus gather for a photo-op during the premiere of Peacock's new crime thriller series "Dr. Death" at NeueHouse in Los Angeles in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has ordered a second season of its anthology series, Dr. Death.

The show is based on Wondery's medical-themed, true-crime podcast of the same name.

Ashley Michel Hoban -- whose credits include Dr. Death Season 1 and The Girl from Plainville -- will serve as showrunner.

The next season will focus on Paolo Macchiarini, who is described in a press release as "a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname 'Miracle Man.'"

"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever," the release said. "As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the 'Miracle Man' into question."

No casting for Season 2 has been announced yet.

Season 1 starred Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a disgraced Texas neurosurgeon who maimed and killed 38 patients during his career. Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb co-starred.

