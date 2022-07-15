'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series

1/2

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in "The Boys" spinoff series "The Boys: Gen V." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing its upcoming spinoff of The Boys. Prime Video shared an official title and more details about the series, The Boys: Gen V, on Friday. Advertisement

The Boys: Gen V is based on The Boys, which completed a third season on Prime Video last week. The spinoff takes place at America's only college exclusively for young superheroes, run by Vought International.

Gen V follows the lives of "hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

"It's part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys, an official description reads.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi star.

Amazon released a video featuring the cast.

"It's got everything The Boys has -- the intensity, the grit, the humor," Germann says of the spinoff.

"It's gonna be a roller coaster. It's gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else," Broadway adds.

Advertisement

"There's love and beautiful relationships and tons of action and superheroes," Sinclair teases.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for The Boys: Gen V.

Schwarzenegger said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June that he is "honored" to star in the series.