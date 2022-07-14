Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 14, 2022 / 8:10 AM

'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland

By Karen Butler
1/2
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
Lesley Manville is at work on Season 2 of "World on Fire." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced filming has begun in Northern Ireland on Season 2 of its World War II drama, World on Fire.

Series creator Peter Bowker, Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones penned the six, new, hour-long episodes, which will once again star Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown and Zofia Wichlacz.

Advertisement

Joining the ensemble for the new season, which will take place in October 1940 when German bombers bring the war to England, are Mark Bonnar, Ahad Raza Mir and Gregg Sulkin.

Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023. Season 1 was released in 2019.

"World on Fire Series 2 will take viewers from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat," the British broadcaster said in a press release on Thursday.

Bowker said he is happy to resume work on the show, which was put on hold for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This makes the beginning of filming especially exciting. It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show's scale and ambition," he said.

Advertisement

"How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little-explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict."

Read More

'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions Emma McDonald channels her 'inner Tom Cruise' to play 'Moonhaven' badass

Latest Headlines

'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
TV // 1 hour ago
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it officially ordered 10 new episodes of "Criminal Minds."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-nominated drama, "Stranger Things," recently wrapped its heartbreaking and action-packed fourth season on an epic cliffhanger.
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
TV // 5 hours ago
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
LOS ANGELES, July 14 (UPI) -- "101 Places to Party Before You Die" hosts Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally said indulging in alcoholic beverages on camera made filming the travel series more challenging.
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
TV // 18 hours ago
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
July 13 (UPI) -- "American Horror Stories" will feature Denis O'Hare, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne and other stars in Season 2 of the FX series.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon announces voice cast for animated series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon announces voice cast for animated series
July 13 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series featuring Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin, Iris Menas and Tony Revolori, is coming to Nickelodeon.
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
July 13 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" will feature Kim and Usman, Jenny and Sumit, Ed and Liz, and other couples in Season 7 of the TLC reality series.
'Rebelde': Netflix teases romance, new music in Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Rebelde': Netflix teases romance, new music in Season 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "Rebelde," a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, will return for a second season on Netflix in July.
David Beckham docuseries in the works at Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
David Beckham docuseries in the works at Netflix
July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star David Beckham and his family will appear in a multi-part series exploring his life and career.
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
July 12 (UPI) -- "Succession," "Euphoria," "Ozark" and "Only Murders in the Building" were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.
'Resident Evil': Jade Wesker spots zombie horde in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Resident Evil': Jade Wesker spots zombie horde in teaser for Netflix series
July 12 (UPI) -- "Resident Evil," a live-action series based on the Capcom video game franchise, is coming to Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement