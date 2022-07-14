Trending
July 14, 2022 / 4:00 AM

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4

By Karen Butler
1/5
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Now that "Stranger Things" is done for the foreseeable future, TV viewers who love supernatural series about friends banding together to fight evil -- with a little romance and government conspiracy thrown in -- might want to check out "Roswell, New Mexico." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-nominated drama, Stranger Things, recently wrapped its heartbreaking and action-packed fourth season on an epic cliffhanger.

Since Netflix has said the fifth and final season of the iconic 1980s-set sci-fi series likely won't premiere until 2024, many viewers might be looking for other shows to fill the void while they wait to return to Hawkins, Indiana, and its apocalyptic parallel dimension, the Upside Down.

Here are five other supernatural series about people teaming up to fight evil that might fit the bill:

'Roswell, New Mexico' -- The CW, Netflix

In the romantic, contemporary, sci-fi dramedy, Jeanine Mason plays Liz Ortecho, a brilliant biomedical researcher and daughter of undocumented Mexican immigrants, who returns to the show's titular town after a 10-year absence to discover her high-school beau Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and his siblings Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) are actually space aliens who have been living as humans all their lives. Their investigation into their extraordinary origins and powers pits them against shadowy government figures and evil beings from their own planet. The fourth and final season is airing on The CW now. The show is a remake of the 1999-2002 series, Roswell, which was inspired by the Roswell High young-adult book series by Melinda Metz.

'His Dark Materials' -- HBO, BBC

So far, there are two seasons of the British fantasy drama and a third and final season is now in the works. Based on Philip Pullman's beloved trilogy of novels, the show stars Amir Wilson, Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Simone Kirby, Will Keen, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy. At the center of the story is Lyra (Wilson), a brave young woman who travels to different worlds to find a missing friend. Along the way, she meets many extraordinary beings and uncovers a kidnapping plot related to the mysterious cosmic substance known as Dust.

'Locke & Key' -- Netflix

Two seasons of this adaptation of the graphic-novel series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez are now streaming on Netflix and the third season is set to premiere next month on the streaming service. The supernatural-horror show focuses on the three Locke siblings who move into their ancestral home in Massachusetts after the murder of their father. They soon find magical keys in the house that give them special abilities, but it's not all fun and games. A demon also wants the keys and will do whatever it has to to snatch them. The cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck.

'The Secrets of Sulphur Springs' -- Disney+

As of now, there are two seasons available of this original adventure series, which takes place in contemporary Louisiana and follows middle-school student Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) who moves with his family into the Tremont, an old, haunted hotel that just happens to have a time-travel portal in the basement. Griffin and his new best friend Harper (Kyliegh Curran) go back in time to solve the mystery of what happened to Savannah (Elle Graham), a young girl who disappeared more than 30 years ago.

'Marvel's Runaways' -- Disney+, Hulu

Based on the titular Marvel Comics characters, this show ran for three seasons and starred Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as superhero teens who unite to take down their supervillain parents, known collectively as the Pride. The criminal masterminds were played by Angel Parker, Ryan Sands, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Kevin Weisman, Brittany Ishibashi and James Yaegashi.

