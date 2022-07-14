Trending
July 14, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host "Dancing with the Stars" following its move to Disney+. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The 48-year-old model and television personality and 50-year-old actor will host the reality dancing competition series following its move to Disney+ for Season 31.

Disney+ confirmed the news in a press release Thursday.

Season 31 will mark Banks' third consecutive season as host. Ribeiro appeared as a celebrity contestant in DWTS Season 19, where he was partnered with Witney Carson and won the competition.

In addition, judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are expected to return.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

"I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," Banks added. "Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"

Season 31 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

News broke in April that Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ after 30 seasons.

