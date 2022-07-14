Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 14, 2022 / 9:46 AM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor

By Annie Martin
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor
Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel in the new series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy series Thursday.

Advertisement

The new preview introduces the island kingdom of Númenor. The characters there include Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

In addition, the teaser gives a look at the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes and the Sundering Seas.

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, with Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit and his Lord of the Rings book series. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

It "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Read More

Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV New J.R.R. Tolkien book to coincide with Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series Prime Video bringing 'Lord of the Rings' to Comic-Con What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
TV // 43 minutes ago
Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
July 14 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host "Dancing with the Stars" following its move to Disney+.
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
TV // 1 hour ago
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced filming has begun in Northern Ireland on Season 2 of its World War II drama, "World on Fire."
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
TV // 3 hours ago
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it officially ordered 10 new episodes of "Criminal Minds."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 6 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-nominated drama, "Stranger Things," recently wrapped its heartbreaking and action-packed fourth season on an epic cliffhanger.
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
TV // 7 hours ago
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
LOS ANGELES, July 14 (UPI) -- "101 Places to Party Before You Die" hosts Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally said indulging in alcoholic beverages on camera made filming the travel series more challenging.
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
TV // 20 hours ago
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
July 13 (UPI) -- "American Horror Stories" will feature Denis O'Hare, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne and other stars in Season 2 of the FX series.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon announces voice cast for animated series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon announces voice cast for animated series
July 13 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series featuring Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin, Iris Menas and Tony Revolori, is coming to Nickelodeon.
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
July 13 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" will feature Kim and Usman, Jenny and Sumit, Ed and Liz, and other couples in Season 7 of the TLC reality series.
'Rebelde': Netflix teases romance, new music in Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Rebelde': Netflix teases romance, new music in Season 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "Rebelde," a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, will return for a second season on Netflix in July.
David Beckham docuseries in the works at Netflix
TV // 23 hours ago
David Beckham docuseries in the works at Netflix
July 13 (UPI) -- Soccer star David Beckham and his family will appear in a multi-part series exploring his life and career.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement