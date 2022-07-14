Trending
July 14, 2022 / 2:16 PM

'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween

By Fred Topel
'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween
Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) holds Chucky's head. Photo courtesy of SYFY/USA Network

July 14 (UPI) -- USA an SYFY announced the date for the Chucky Season 2 premiere on Thursday. Season 2 begins Oct. 5.

Chucky premiered Oct. 12, 2021. Season 1 even had scenes of Chucky the killer doll trick-or-treating in disguise.

Season 1 ended on several cliffhangers with Chucky's plan to unleash an army of killer dolls in children's hospitals thwarted. In doll form, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) took Andy (Alex Vincent) hostage on the road while her human form kept Nica (Fiona Dourif) prisoner by amputating her arms and legs.

Vincent, Tilly and Dourif return in Season 2 along with Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind as the teens who stopped Chucky. Season 2 adds Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano to the cast.

Chucky will premiere at 9 p.m. on Oct. 5 on both SYFY and USA. The series premiere of Reginald the Vampire follows at 10 p.m. on SYFY.

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon plays Reginald. Harley Peyton adapted Johnny B. Truant's books into the series.

