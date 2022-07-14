'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2

Jeremy Allen White plays Carmy on the FX series "The Bear." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Allen White's series The Bear will return for a second season. FX confirmed in a press release Thursday that it renewed the drama series for Season 2. Advertisement

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (White), a young chef from the fine dining world who returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop following his brother's suicide.

"A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships," all while grappling with the impact of his brother's death.

The series is created by Christopher Storer and also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott.

"The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations," FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said. "We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White's lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars ... We can't wait to get to work on Season 2."

"We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can't wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023," Storer and Calo added.

The Bear premiered on FX on Hulu in June.