Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 14, 2022 / 1:23 PM

'American Gigolo' trailer: Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime reboot

By Annie Martin
1/5
'American Gigolo' trailer: Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime reboot
Jon Bernthal stars in the Showtime reboot of "American Gigolo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series American Gigolo.

The network shared a trailer for the drama series Thursday featuring Jon Bernthal.

Advertisement

American Gigolo is a reboot of the 1980 film of the same name. The original movie starred Richard Gere as Julian Kay, a high-end male escort who becomes a suspect in a murder case.

The Showtime series follows Julian (Bernthal) after he is released from prison after serving 15 years for a wrongful conviction. The character must navigate his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him.

"While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way," an official description reads.

Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré and Leland Orser also star.

American Gigolo is developed by David Hollander and executive produced by Hollander, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Advertisement

The series premieres Sept. 9 on Showtime.

Read More

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere 'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2 'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea coming in September What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Beavis and Butt-Head' series premieres August on Paramount+
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Beavis and Butt-Head' series premieres August on Paramount+
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for a new "Beavis and Butt-Head" series. The show, premiering Aug. 4., follows the new movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."
'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween
TV // 33 minutes ago
'Chucky' Season 2 returns for Halloween
July 14 (UPI) -- USA and SYFY announced the Season 2 premiere of "Chucky" in October, followed by the SYFY series premiere of "Reginald the Vampire."
'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea coming in September
TV // 3 hours ago
'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton, daughter Chelsea coming in September
July 14 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will interview Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn and other women in the Apple TV+ series "Gutsy."
'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Bear': FX renews Jeremy Allen White series for Season 2
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a drama series starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a second season on FX on Hulu.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor
TV // 5 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" book series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
TV // 5 hours ago
Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro to host 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
July 14 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host "Dancing with the Stars" following its move to Disney+.
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
TV // 6 hours ago
'World on Fire' Season 2 filming in Northern Ireland
July 14 (UPI) -- The BBC announced filming has begun in Northern Ireland on Season 2 of its World War II drama, "World on Fire."
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
TV // 7 hours ago
'Criminal Minds' veterans returning for Paramount+ revival
July 14 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it officially ordered 10 new episodes of "Criminal Minds."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 10 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-nominated drama, "Stranger Things," recently wrapped its heartbreaking and action-packed fourth season on an epic cliffhanger.
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
TV // 11 hours ago
Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus: Drinking made travel show more challenging
LOS ANGELES, July 14 (UPI) -- "101 Places to Party Before You Die" hosts Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally said indulging in alcoholic beverages on camera made filming the travel series more challenging.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement