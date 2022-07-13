'Monster High': Nickelodeon announces voice cast for animated series

July 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the voice cast for the new series Monster High.

The animated series will feature Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin, Iris Menas, Tony Revolori, Kausar Mohammed, Valeria Rodriguez, Alexa Kahn, Alexander Polinsky and Debra Wilson.

Advertisement

Monster High follows the teenage children of famous monsters as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High.

Green will voice Clawdeen Wolf, with Lin as Draculaura, Menas as Frankie Stein, Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Kahn as Toralei Stripe, Polinsky as Heath Burns and Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood.

New student alert Check out who's enrolling as the voices of your fav monsters for a new generation in our upcoming @MonsterHigh animated series! pic.twitter.com/mA1GxWlOkx— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 13, 2022 Advertisement

Monster High is based on the Mattel toy franchise of the same name. Shea Fontana serves as showrunner and co-executive producer on the animated series, which will premiere on Nickelodeon in the fall.

Nickelodeon is also developing a live-action TV movie musical based on the franchise that will premiere Oct. 6 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Miia Harris will star as Clawdeen in the live-action film.