July 13, 2022 / 2:05 PM

'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin
1/5
Denis O'Hare will return for "American Horror Stories" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Stories Season 2.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday and a video introducing the new cast.

American Horror Stories is a spinoff of American Horror Story that follows an anthology format. Each episode tells a different horror story.

American Horror Story and American Horror Stories alums Denis O'Hare, Cody Fern, Derrick Aguis, Gabourey Sidibe, Genevieve Aitken, Max Greenfield and Nico Greetham return for Season 2.

In addition, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light and Quvenzhané Wallis join the cast.

The Season 2 trailer shows O'Hare's character run a creepy "dollhouse," while Thorne is seen declaring, "There's not a serial killer that's going to stop me from doing my thing."

American Horror Stories is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Season 2 will premiere July 21 on FX on Hulu.

