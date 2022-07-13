Trending
July 13, 2022 / 12:34 PM

'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date

By Annie Martin

July 13 (UPI) -- TLC is sharing new details about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

The network announced the Season 7 cast and a premiere date in a press release Wednesday.

The new season will feature Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Kim Menzies and Usman Umar. TLC will announce a seventh couple soon.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

Happily Ever After? follows pairs from previous seasons as they navigate the next chapter of their relationships and are put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues.

Season 7 will see Kim travel to Nigeria to propose to Usman, only to have both of their families oppose the union. In addition, Jenny and Sumit are married but face the disapproval of Sumit's family.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 will premiere Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Discovery+.

