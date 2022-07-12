'Great Expectations' photos introduce Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham

1/5

Olivia Colman plays Miss Havisham in an FX and BBC adaptation of "Great Expectations." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- FX and BBC are giving a glimpse of the new series Great Expectations. The networks shared first-look photos for the miniseries Tuesday featuring Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Advertisement

Great Expectations is based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The six-part adaptation hails from Eastern Promises writer and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Colman plays Miss Havisham, with Whitehead as Pip and Brune-Franklin as Estella.

Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry also star.

‍♀️ First-look images of Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead and Shalom Brune-Franklin in Steven Knight's forthcoming adaptation of #GreatExpectations Coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayerhttps://t.co/m7PDplpsIZ pic.twitter.com/NYZ20Zq6vC— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 12, 2022

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan living in 19th century London.

Knight will write the adaptation and executive produce with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin.

Knight previously adapted Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol for FX and BBC.

FX and BBC have yet to announce a premiere date for Great Expectations.