July 11, 2022 / 1:32 PM

'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/3
Stephen Merchant co-created and stars on the Prime Video series "The Outlaws." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Outlaws Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the new season of the crime thriller comedy series Monday.

The Outlaws follows a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.

Season 2 picks up a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale and will see the Outlaws tangle with a London drug lord.

"In Season 2, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn't done with them yet -- not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits' shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood -- The Dean," an official synopsis reads.

The Outlaws is co-created by The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant and Mayans M.C. co-creator Eljin James. Merchant also serves as writer, director and executive producer.

Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Jessica Gunning, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson and Christopher Walken star.

The Outlaws Season 2 premieres Aug. 5 on Prime Video.

