July 11, 2022 / 3:43 PM

'Love Island USA' introduces 5 female islanders

By Fred Topel
1/5
Zeta Morrison is looking for love on "Love Island" USA. Photo courtesy of Peacock

July 11 (UPI) -- Peacock revealed the first group of five women competing on Love Island USA, which premieres July 19.

Sydney Paight is 22, from Houston, Texas. She now lives in Los Angeles, where she is operations manager for a tech startup, but dreams of quitting to be a trophy wife.

Zeta Morrison is 22, from Suri, England, but now lives in Los Angeles. Morrison also speaks Ghanaian dialect GA.

Deborah Chubb is 26, from Dallas, Texas, but now lives in Redondo Beach, Calif. working as a personal assistant. Chubb hopes to meet the one after being single for five years, and break her habit of missing red flags.

Courtney Boerner is 24, from Winter Park, Fla. Boerner now lives in Los Angeles working as a stylist. She has had 19 plastic surgeries and dates both men and women.

Sereniti Springs is 28, from Clovis, Calif., and now lives in New Orleans, La., working as a bartender. Springs said she cries a lot and expects to during the show.

These five women will live on an island villa, this time off the California coast. They will couple with other islanders, and face challenges and twists with the opportunity to switch partners.

Sarah Hyland is the new host of Love Island USA and Iain Stirling from the UK edition will narrate the series. Peacock will drop six episodes of Love Island USA per week.

