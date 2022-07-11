Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Advertisement
TV
July 11, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'

By Annie Martin

July 11 (UPI) -- BBC One has announced the contestants for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones, RuPaul's Drag Race UK alum Kitty Scott-Claus and Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood will compete in the cooking competition series.

Advertisement

This year's edition will also feature Kadeena Cox, Adam Pearson, Chris Eubank, Clarke Peters, Cliff Parisi, Danny Jones, Faye Winter, Gareth Malone, Jimmy Bullard, Kae Kurd, Kirsty Gallacher, Lesley Joseph, Lisa Snowdon, Mel Blatt, Nancy Dell'Olio, Paul Chuckle, MoJo and Ryan Thomas.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will host the series, which features an array of cookery challenges designed to stretch the celebrities' culinary ability to their limits.

In addition, the semi-finalists and finalists will take part in a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

"This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programs, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all," BBC commissioning editor Sarah Clay said.

The BBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20 'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14 'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
TV // 3 hours ago
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
July 11 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20 this fall. 
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
TV // 2 days ago
Shane Richie to return as Alfie Moon on BBC's 'EastEnders'
July 9 (UPI) -- Shane Richie is set to reprise his role as Alfie Moon on the British soap opera "EastEnders" this fall, the BBC announced.
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
TV // 2 days ago
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Jemima Rooper says she tried not to judge Olivia Winfield, who she plays in "Flowers in the Attic: Origin," because the character made the best decisions she could to survive what she sees as an impossible situation.
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere
July 8 (UPI) -- Milan Records released the track "Venus Flytrap" from the Netflix series "Resident Evil" on Friday. The show premieres July 14 and full soundtrack releases July 15.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 previews 'Camp Rock' video
TV // 2 days ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 previews 'Camp Rock' video
July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a clip from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3. "Zombies" star Meg Donnelly leads a new rendition of "It's On" from "Camp Rock."
ITV orders Season 2 of Gemma Whelan's 'The Tower'
TV // 3 days ago
ITV orders Season 2 of Gemma Whelan's 'The Tower'
July 8 (UPI) -- Filming is set to begin later this summer on Season 2 of the ITV crime thriller, The Tower.
No Season 3 for 'Gentleman Jack' on HBO
TV // 3 days ago
No Season 3 for 'Gentleman Jack' on HBO
July 8 (UPI) -- The British period drama, "Gentleman Jack," is ending on HBO after two seasons.
'Daredevil' vets Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio to reunite for 'Echo'
TV // 3 days ago
'Daredevil' vets Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio to reunite for 'Echo'
July 8 (UPI) -- Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who starred in the Netflix series "Daredevil," are set to reprise their roles in a new Disney+ show called "Echo."
Dave Chappelle speech now streaming on Netflix as 'What's in a Name' special
TV // 3 days ago
Dave Chappelle speech now streaming on Netflix as 'What's in a Name' special
July 8 (UPI) -- A speech Dave Chappelle gave last month at his former high school, Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., is now streaming as a 40-minute Netflix program.
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
July 7 (UPI) -- "Hart to Heart" Season 2 will feature Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Kristen Stewart and other stars and premiere on Peacock in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement