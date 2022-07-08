Trending
July 8, 2022 / 8:22 AM

ITV orders Season 2 of Gemma Whelan's 'The Tower'

By Karen Butler
Gemma Whelan's detective drama "The Tower" will return for a second season on ITV. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Filming is set to begin later this summer on Season 2 of the ITV crime thriller, The Tower.

The Tower II: Death Message is based on Kate London's second novel.

Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson -- whose credits include Homeland -- penned the adaptation of London's police detective drama.

Leading the ensemble are Gemma Whelan, Tahirah Sharif, Emmett J. Scanlan and Jimmy Akingbola.

"It's a real thrill to be recommissioning The Tower with an excellent cast and script from Patrick Harbinson and the team at Mammoth Screen," Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, said in a statement.

"The characters, brilliantly created by novelist Kate London, certainly resonated with our audience who are keen to learn what happens next."

