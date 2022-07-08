No Season 3 for 'Gentleman Jack' on HBO

"Gentleman Jack" -- starring Sophie Rundle (L) and Suranne Jones -- will not be getting a Season 3. Photo courtesy of HBO

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life."

Based on a true story and set in 1832, the show starred Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a trailblazing lesbian landowner and industrialist married to heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Timothy West and Tom Lewis co-starred in the series.

"I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey making this show," Jones wrote on Instagram Friday.

"While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as it's audience. Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall," she added.

"There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity church yard celebrating Anne and Ann's union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and it's surrounding areas. I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn't always the easiest job I've had... but it was always worth it to see the response it got. THANK YOU for all your support."