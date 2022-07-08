Trending
July 8, 2022 / 7:41 AM

No Season 3 for 'Gentleman Jack' on HBO

By Karen Butler
No Season 3 for 'Gentleman Jack' on HBO
"Gentleman Jack" -- starring Sophie Rundle (L) and Suranne Jones -- will not be getting a Season 3. Photo courtesy of HBO

July 8 (UPI) -- The British period drama, Gentleman Jack, is ending on HBO after two seasons.

"When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series' creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it's been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister's journey has resonated with viewers," the cable network said in a statement Thursday.

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life."

Based on a true story and set in 1832, the show starred Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a trailblazing lesbian landowner and industrialist married to heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Timothy West and Tom Lewis co-starred in the series.

"I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey making this show," Jones wrote on Instagram Friday.

"While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as it's audience. Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall," she added.

"There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity church yard celebrating Anne and Ann's union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and it's surrounding areas. I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn't always the easiest job I've had... but it was always worth it to see the response it got. THANK YOU for all your support."

