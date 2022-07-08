Trending
July 8, 2022 / 3:34 PM

'Resident Evil' theme song released ahead of Netflix premiere

By Fred Topel
Ella Balinska stars in "Resident Evil." Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 8 (UPI) -- Milan Records released the lead single from the Resident Evil soundtrack, "Venus Flytrap," on Friday. The full soundtrack releases July 15, one day after the series premieres on Netflix.

"Venus Flytrap" is the main theme for the Resident Evil series. Gregory Reveret composed the theme and the rest of the score for the series.

Craig Macintyre of The Goo Goo Dolls can be heard chanting on "Venus Flytrap." Reveret recorded with a South African orchestra.

"I wanted to explore and push the boundaries from the earlier sounds of the franchise while delivering a fun, action-packed score," Reveret said in a statement. "I bought this obscure lab/test-equipment that was originally used in NASA laboratories and is not really supposed to make music, but it sounds really interesting and alive."

The soundtrack will also feature the deadmou5 track "My Heart Has Teeth," featuring vocals by Skylar Grey.

"'Dystopian suburbia' is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song," deadmou5 said in a statement.

Resident Evil is set in 2036, decades after the first T-virus outbreak. Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) returns to New Raccoon City where the Umbrella Corp.'s infection continues to ravage the people.

Lance Reddick, Siena Agudong, Tamara Smart, and Turlough Convery also star.

