'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 previews 'Camp Rock' video

From left, Matt Cornett, Meg Donnelly and Adrian Lyles sing "It's On." Photo courtesy of Disney

July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a clip from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 on Friday. The cover of "It's On" from Camp Rock 2 highlights the summer camp theme of the season. Zombies star Meg Donnelly leads the campers in "It's On." Campers divided into blue and yellow teams sing and dance along with her. Advertisement

Disney+ says "It's On" comes midseason in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3. Camp Shallow Lake is mounting a stage production of Frozen this summer.

Meanwhile, a "docu-series" follows the summer camp production and all the backstage drama that ensues. By the time they sing "It's On," Camp Shallow Lake is divided into teams for Color Wars.

Season 3 will feature songs from Frozen, Camp Rock, High School Musical and some original songs. Donnelly is a featured guest star along with Corbin Bleu, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, Ben Stillwell and Olivia Rodrigo.

Leads of Season 3 are Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles ("Jet"). Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa guest star.

Season 3 premieres July 27. The soundtrack is available Sept. 16.