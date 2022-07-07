'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer

1/5

Kevin Hart hosts the Peacock talk show "Hart to Heart." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of Hart to Heart Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring host Kevin Hart. Advertisement

Hart to Heart is a talk show featuring Hart and celebrity guests. The interviews take place in Hart's wine cellar and cover topics including career, family, loss and love.

Season 2 will see Hart, 43, speak with Pete Davidson, Jay Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu and Seth McFarlane.

"After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn't wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business," Hart said. "There is something special about getting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won't get anywhere else."

Season 2 premieres July 14 on Peacock.

Hart to Heart Season 1 featured Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston and other guests.

The series aims to show the human side of well-known celebrities and world influencers.

Hart is an actor and comedian who most recently starred with Woody Harrelson in the Netflix film The Man from Toronto.