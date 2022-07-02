Reba McEntire to star in, produce Lifetime movie, 'The Hammer'

1/5

Real-life partners Rex Linn and Reba McEntire are set to co-star in the Lifetime movie, "The Hammer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Country music icon and actress Reba McEntire is set to star in The Hammer, a new Lifetime movie about traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. The project reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman as Wanker's sister, who runs a brothel. Advertisement

"Everybody here comes the life of the party! This duo is getting back together and we couldn't be more excited. #TheHammer," Lifetime tweeted Friday, along with a link to a media story touting the McEntire-Peterman team-up.

The cast also includes Kay Shioma Metchie as a "tough-talking bailiff" and Rex Linn, McEntire's real-life partner, as a "mysterious cowboy," the cable network said in a news release.

"After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno -- a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen," the release said.

"With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname 'The Hammer.' As the investigation of the former judge's death heats up, Kim's sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served."

McEntire previously starred in and executive produced the 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.