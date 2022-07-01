'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon

July 1 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Nickelodeon in July.

The network said in a press release Friday that the animated series will make its debut July 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set in the Star Trek universe. The series follows a group of lawless teens as they discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

"The teens know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents," an official synopsis reads.

Star Trek: Prodigy is created by Kevin and Dan Hageman and features the voices of Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker and Kate Mulgrew.

"Generations of fans around the globe love Star Trek, and we're so excited to introduce our young audience to the franchise when Star Trek: Prodigy airs on Nickelodeon this summer," Nickelodeon SVP of big kids animation Claudia Spinelli said. "The Nick DNA is woven into the heartwarming friendships, high-stakes action and beautiful animation, making this series a perfect fit in our content library."

Star Trek: Prodigy originally premiered on Paramount+. Following its debut on Nickelodeon, episodes will become available on Nick.com, the Nick App and Nick On Demand.