Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 1, 2022 / 11:46 AM

'Star Trek: Prodigy' animated series coming to Nickelodeon

By Annie Martin

July 1 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Nickelodeon in July.

The network said in a press release Friday that the animated series will make its debut July 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Prodigy is set in the Star Trek universe. The series follows a group of lawless teens as they discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

"The teens know nothing about the ship they have commandeered -- a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise -- but over the course of their adventures together they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents," an official synopsis reads.

Star Trek: Prodigy is created by Kevin and Dan Hageman and features the voices of Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker and Kate Mulgrew.

"Generations of fans around the globe love Star Trek, and we're so excited to introduce our young audience to the franchise when Star Trek: Prodigy airs on Nickelodeon this summer," Nickelodeon SVP of big kids animation Claudia Spinelli said. "The Nick DNA is woven into the heartwarming friendships, high-stakes action and beautiful animation, making this series a perfect fit in our content library."

Advertisement

Star Trek: Prodigy originally premiered on Paramount+. Following its debut on Nickelodeon, episodes will become available on Nick.com, the Nick App and Nick On Demand.

Read More

'The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia is engaged Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Heartfirst' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' 'Bob's Burgers Movie' will premiere on Hulu July 12 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal
TV // 17 minutes ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ cancels series after Season 3 renewal
July 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ canceled "Why Women Kill" and will no longer go forward with the show's third season.
'Magnum P.I.' moves to NBC after cancellation at CBS
TV // 31 minutes ago
'Magnum P.I.' moves to NBC after cancellation at CBS
July 1 (UPI) -- The "Magnum P.I." reboot was picked up for Seasons 5 and 6 at NBC following its cancellation at CBS.
Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm to play 'Password' on NBC
TV // 4 hours ago
Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm to play 'Password' on NBC
July 1 (UPI) -- Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler and Heidi Klum will play "Password" in NBC's new version of the classic game show.
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
TV // 5 hours ago
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
July 1 (UPI) -- Fox canceled the animated comedy, "Duncanville," and The CW opted not to renew its "Nancy Drew" spinoff, Tom Swift, due to low ratings.
Constance Wu, JD Pardo seek truth, justice in 'Terminal List' conspiracy thriller
TV // 5 hours ago
Constance Wu, JD Pardo seek truth, justice in 'Terminal List' conspiracy thriller
NEW YORK, July 1 (UPI) -- Constance Wu and J.D. Pardo say the journalist and FBI agent they play, respectively, in new Prime Video thriller "The Terminal List" seek truth and justice in the face of political and corporate corruption.
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
June 30 (UPI) -- SSeason 2 of the sci-fi drama "La Brea" features a new twist with Jack Martin's Josh waking up in 1988 after mistakenly falling through a portal.
Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4
June 30 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland has joined the Peacock dating reality series "Love Island USA."
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
June 30 (UPI) -- "Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
TV // 1 day ago
'South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2' to premiere on July 13
June 30 (UPI) -- The adult animated comedy film, "South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2," is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on July 13.
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
TV // 1 day ago
Nikki Glaser to headline her first HBO comedy special
June 30 (UPI) -- "Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth," the comedian's first HBO stand-up special, is set to debut on July 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
'Duncanville,' 'Tom Swift' canceled; 'Field of Dreams' not going forward
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
Josh mistakenly goes through porthole to 1988 in 'La Brea' Season 2
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement